UAAP to look into drumlines' appeal for cheerdance inclusion

THE UAAP will look closely into the appeal of the drumline from all eight member-schools ahead of Sunday's UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition.

UAAP on drummers' appeal

"There was an appeal but we will discuss it with the Board and decide if we will go back and look at that decision and see if it's worth something looking back into," said UAAP president Nonong Calanog of host La Salle.

Team captains from all eight UAAP drumlines released a joint statement on Thursday pleading for their participation for the midseason extravaganza saying that "drums bring life and excitement to the crowd and encourage every UAAP fan to cheer proudly for their school."

Drumlines have been essential parts of the cheering squads' routines, but their participation is expected to be limited with teams only given three minutes for their performances, trimmed down from the six-minute routine in the past, with only 15 members on hand, down from its previous 25.

Calanog, though, said that making changes really isn't that easy given the protocols that were put in place from the on-set of the planning.

"The primary consideration is really safety of everyone," he said. "Part of that consideration, as compared to the basketball games that only have two schools playing and two squads cheering is that there are eight schools cheering at the same time. Some are really health-related when we decided."

The amiable executive even furthered that the setup will be much the same with the men's basketball and women's volleyball games, with spectators still limited to the lower box and upwards come the event day.

Antigen tests will still be conducted to the participants from the technical rehearsals on Saturday and on the day itself on Sunday.

Still, Calanog said that the Board will hope to decide on the appeal by "tomorrow or Saturday."

