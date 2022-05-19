University drum corps appeal for inclusion in UAAP cheerdance

DRUMMERS from all eight UAAP schools are asking to be allowed to participate in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on Sunday.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the drumlines of all eight schools asked the league to allow their participation in the midseason extravaganza which will be making its return for the first time in three years.

"We believe it would only be right for us to also have a place during the iconic UAAP Cheer Dance Competition," the statement read.

"We humbly ask that the UAAP consider this request and allow us to bring our drums and to be part of the prestigious CDC. Drums bring life and excitement to the crowd and encourage every UAAP fan to cheer proudly for their school. This CDC will not only bring the UAAP schools together but also rekindle the lost memories that could have been made during the two-year absence of the CDC."

The league has yet to comment on the matter, although a press conference is set later Thursday.

