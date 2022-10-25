UAAP Cheerdance Competition set Dec. 10 at MOA Arena

THE UAAP Cheerdance Competition returns on Oct. 10 at Mall of Asia Arena

Adamson Pep Squad, this season's hosts and the runner-up last year, will be seeking for glory as it opens the festivities.

Following it will be the UE Pep Squad, the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, the DLSU Animo Squad, and the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Defending champion FEU Cheering Squad will be performing sixth, followed by NU Pep Squad which will try to reclaim the throne after winning six of the last eight events.

Capping off the proceedings will be the UP Pep Squad.

