    UAAP Cheerdance Competition set Dec. 10 at MOA Arena

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    FEU Cheerdance
    FEU eyes back-to-back titles.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    THE UAAP Cheerdance Competition returns on Oct. 10 at Mall of Asia Arena

    Adamson Pep Squad, this season's hosts and the runner-up last year, will be seeking for glory as it opens the festivities.

    See Fallout continues from expose on UP Pep Squad coaches' alleged abuse, excessive fines

    Following it will be the UE Pep Squad, the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, the DLSU Animo Squad, and the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

      Defending champion FEU Cheering Squad will be performing sixth, followed by NU Pep Squad which will try to reclaim the throne after winning six of the last eight events.

      Capping off the proceedings will be the UP Pep Squad.

