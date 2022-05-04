WBO strips John Riel Casimero of world bantamweight title

THE Philippines' has lost another world boxing title as the World Boxing Organization stripped John Riel Casimero of his bantamweight crown after twice failing to fight challenger Paul Butler, both times in controversial fashion.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the WBO said it has adopted the recommendation of its World Championship Committee to strip Casimero of the bantamweight title and elevate Englishman Butler from interim to full champion status.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the same resolution, the WBO, again acting on the recommendation of its championship committee, relegated Casimero to No. 1 contender in the division.

The WBO decision comes just two weeks after the British Boxing Board of Control prevented Casimero from fighting Butler for using a sauna 'for weight loss' purposes days before the Liverpool fight.

The British body said its rules prohibit such practice that is allowed and is common in other parts of the world.

In December, the former WBC light-flyweight and flyweight champion pulled out of his Dubai fight against Butler, blaming viral gastritis.

Continue reading below ↓

HERE'S THE RULING:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.