WBO issues show cause order after Casimero no-show at weigh-in

THE World Boxing Organization (WBO) has directed Johnriel Casimero to show cause about his medical condition, and explain why he does not deserve to be stripped of the bantamweight title.

The boxing body made the decision late Friday night after the 31-year-old Filipino failed to show up in the scheduled weigh-in for his mandatory defense against Englishman Paul Butler at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

In its letter to Casimero, the WBO said it received a notice from Probellum Chief Legal Officer Harrison Whitman about Casimero being admitted to the American Hospital in UAE due to what its camp referred to as viral gastritis.

The illness prevented the brash talking Filipino fighter from showing up at Friday's weigh-in. Butler will instead take on veteran fighter Joseph Agbeko of Ghana.

Following the spoiler, the WBO is ordering Casimero to provide within 10 days the medical certificate by the institution where he was admitted for treatment as well as his medical record pertaining to the admission.

Johnriel Casimero has been ordered to provide proof of his medical condition.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The WBO decision came amid rumors Casimero had a hard time losing weight for the 12-round fight against Butler.

In relation to it, the boxing body is now sanctioning the Butler-Agbeko bout for the interim WBO bantamweight belt.

"Wherefore, you are hereby forewarned that failure to comply with the conditions set forth herein will result in the (WBO Championship) Committee declaring the WBO bantamweight championship vacant, Ipso Facto without further notice, citation or hearing," said the boxing body.

"And with the Committee elevating the winner of the interim WBO championship bout between Butler and Agbeko to full status as the WBO bantamweight champion accordingly."

