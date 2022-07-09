Last of the Mohicans as Magsayo tries to remain lone Pinoy world champ

MARK Magsayo tries to salvage Philippine pride when he stakes his WBC featherweight title against Rey Vargas of Mexico at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday (Manila time).

The 27-year-old Magsayo is making the first defense of the belt in the 126-lb division as he attempts to remain as the only reigning Filipino world champion at the moment.

It has been a rough year so far for Filipino boxers as three champions had already been dethroned in the first half of 2022, namely Jerwin Ancajas, Nonito Donaire Jr., and Rene Mark Cuarto, while the other one in Johnriel Casimero was stripped of his crown.

Magsayo, trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, will attempt to remain on top and feels felt confident he can get the job done.

“I guarantee that this is going to be a big night for me. We’re ready to show who the best in the division is,” said the pride of Tagbilaran City, who tipped in at 125.5 during the official weigh-in held Saturday (Manila time).

In winning his first world championship, Magsayo scored a majority decision in dethroning Gary Russell, considered the best in the division prior to being beaten by the Filipino.

Beating Russell gave Magsayo enough reason he can get past Vargas as well, hoping the Mexican won’t be in a running mode for the entire 12-round fight.

“I’m not worried about Vargas. I’ve already beat the best in the division, so my confidence is very high heading into this fight,” said the Filipino warrior, owner of an unbeaten record of 24-0, with 16 KOs.

“I hope Rey Vargas doesn’t run too much, so we can give a good fight to the people.”

Vargas, a former WBC super bantamweight champion and who enjoys a three-inch height advantage against Magsayo, said he’s ready to take the fight to the champion after likewise weighing in at 125.5 lbs.

“If you want to exchange blow, I’m more than happy to do that,” said the Mexican challenger, who boasts of a similar undefeated record of 35-0, including 22 by KOs.

“Magsayo may want to exchange blows so badly because that may be the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to fight otherwise,” Vargas added. “We will dominate him and take the belt.

“The higher the confidence of my opponent, the harder the fall is.”

Jon Schorle will be the third man in the ring, while Tim Cheatham, Jesse Reyes, and David Sutherland are the three judges who will score the bout.

