Tokyo Olympics medal hope Eumir Marcial moves training to Zamboanga

THERE'S no place like home for Eumir Marcial as he enters the final stretch of his preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to Zamboanga City.



After a successful pro debut and training in the United States, Marcial returned to his hometown on Tuesday to gear up for the imposing task of giving the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal.



Throwing their full support to Marcial is the family of late Lando Navarro, a key figure in Zamboanga's sports development who saw Marcial's exceptional potential in his tender years and used to reward him each time he won.







Now that Olympic success is within Marcial's reach, the Navarros continue to honor their patriarch's commitment by shouldering all expenses of Marcial's entourage, including coaches Joven Jimenez and Gerson Nietes and boxer Jonas Sultan, and refurbishing a boxing gym with complete training equipment.

Marcial said: “ I am very grateful to the support of the Navarro family and the Zamboanga Valientes, because of them I was able to train in my hometown. This opportunity gives me more inspiration to do my best to win the gold for my city and country.”



Jimenez, head trainer of world super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, also expressed his appreciation for the help and support the Valientes have given them since their arrival.



The Zamboanga City government, through Mayor Beng Climaco and Councilor Pinpin Pareja, is also all out in helping Marcial.

