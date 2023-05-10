Boxer Kenneth Egano, 22, dies four days after collapsing in ring

IT was another tragic day for Philippine boxing.

Upcoming bantamweight Kenneth Egano died on Wednesday from head injuries he suffered during his eight-round fight in Imus, Cavite last Saturday.

Egano’s stable Amoy Boxing confirmed the passing of the young boxer from General Santos City.

The Games and Amusementss Board (GAB) along with top promoters in the country expressed their condolences to the beareved family of the fallen fighter.

He was 22.

Egano had a record of 7-1 (3 KOs) including a victory over Jason Facularin in what proved to be his final fight as part of the undercard in the Blow-By-Blow boxing program held at the Imus Sports gymnasium.

PHOTO: wendell alinea

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He never heard his name announced as the winner as Egano lost consciousness in his corner while waiting for the decision of the fight.

The boxer was immediately rushed to the hospital where he lapsed into coma due to brain hemorrhage.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Four days after, Egano died.

Boxing great Manny Paquiao earlier vowed to shoulder all the medical expenses of Egano. Pacquiao’s MP Promotions was in charge of the Blow-By-Blow program.