Boxer collapses after winning Blow by Blow match; Pacquiao comes to his aid

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao vowed to shoulder the medical needs of Kenneth Egano, who slipped into coma after winning his eight-round bantamweight fight against Jason Facularin on Saturday night in Imus, Cavite.

Egano, a native of Sarangani province, collapsed in the ring while waiting for the official result of his match against Facularin, which the former eventually won.

He was later brought to the hospital by responding paramedics.

“There is nothing more precious than human life,” said Pacquiao from General Santos City upon learning of Egano’s condition.

The 44-year-old boxing great, whose boxing program Blow-By-Blow staged the Egano-Facularin match, has instructed his staff in Manila to make sure the boxer receives all the help that he needs.

Egano, 22, is currently confined at the Imus Doctors Hospital and underwent an operation on Sunday.

The fighter’s parents are scheduled to arrive on Monday from General Santos City after Blow-By-Blow staffers sent them flight tickets.

Trainer Dexter Benatero attends to Egano at the hospital.

The Egano-Facularin match was the night’s most exicting fight and talks were already underway for a possible rematch sometime in July.

Egano, who made his Blow-By-Blow debut last February in General Santos City, entered the ring with a 6-1 (win-loss) record, including three knockouts.

Facularin, 23 and born in Davao, had an unblemished record of 4-0 prior to the loss.

Pacquiao, who also fought in Blow-By-Blow when he was still on the way up, swears that ‘boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line.’

“Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing,” added the eight-division world champion.

Meanwhile, Denmark Quibido outpointed Danrick Sumabong to capture the vacant Philippine super-flyweight championship in the night’s main event.