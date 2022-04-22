Game Six tickets sold out hours before tip-off

GAME Six of the PBA Governors Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco is officially a sellout.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said tickets for the 6 p.m. encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena have already been completely sold just hours before the game.

And the projected crowd? Around 19,000 to 20,000 live audience.

Game Six crowd at MOA Arena minutes before tip-off.

Continue reading below ↓

The best-of-seven finals is proving to be a blockbuster despite being held in the middle of a pandemic. So far, the series' average attendance is 15,275 per game.

Game 5 last Sunday drew the largest crowd attendance in the pandemic period, with 18,251 showing up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the Kings took control of the series for the first time, 3-2, following a 115-110 victory.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Game 4 drew the next biggest gate attendance at 17,298, while the second of the two matches held at MoA registered 16,104.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Friday night’s game was supposed to be held at the Big Dome, but a fire caused by a faulty air handling unit led to the postponement of the match.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The record attendance has the league deciding to bring the series at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan if a Game 7 is necessary.

It was in the same playing venue owned by the Iglesia ni Kristo that a record indoor crowd of 54,086 watched as Ginebra beat Meralco in a winner-take-all Game 7 to claim the 2017 Governors’ Cup championship.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.