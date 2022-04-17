PBA Finals attendance rises to new high on Easter Sunday

ATTENDANCE continues ro rise in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

A total of 18,251 fans watched Game Five of the championship series between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on an Easter Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

New record

Game Five of the PBA Finals is now on recod for drawing the biggest crowd for a sports event during the pandemic.

The tally surpassed the numbers in Game Four where 17,298 people trooped to the Big Dome on a Holy Wednesday.

