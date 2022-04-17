Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA Finals attendance rises to new high on Easter Sunday

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PBA crowd for Game Six of Ginebra-Meralco finals.
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    ATTENDANCE continues ro rise in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

    A total of 18,251 fans watched Game Five of the championship series between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on an Easter Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    New record

    Game Five of the PBA Finals is now on recod for drawing the biggest crowd for a sports event during the pandemic.

    The tally surpassed the numbers in Game Four where 17,298 people trooped to the Big Dome on a Holy Wednesday.

