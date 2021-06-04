After PDP-Laban snub, Pacquiao shifts focus to training for Spence fight

LEFT out in the PDP-Laban national council meeting in Cebu City, Manny Pacquiao spent time doing what he does best.

The legendary fighter turned senator shifted his focus to his training for an upcoming fight against unbeaten Errol Spence for the World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight championships.

In a post on his Instagram account, the 42-year-old icon is seen in a 27-second video wrapping his hands and getting ready for training.

In the sequences that followed, Pacquiao was seen shadowboxing, doing the mitts, and working on the speed ball in his mini-gym at home.

‘Back to training,’ was his simple caption to the post.

The resumption of Pacquiao’s training for his August 21 bout with Spence in Las Vegas came a day after a PDP-Laban meeting in Cebu City which the eight-time world division champion protested was ‘not sanctioned’ by the party.

Pacquiao serves as president of the ruling political party, but the meeting was called by its vice-chairman, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and endorsed by President Duterte.

In a separate post, Pacquiao joined long-time trainer and close friend Buboy Fernandez in a photo along with their respective sons Jimuel Pacquiao and Paul Fernandez in the same gym in the Pacquiao household.

The caption read: The present and the future.

