Pacquiao rues training time spent focusing on Spence

HOLLYWOOD – Manny Pacquiao doesn’t mind if Errol Spence shows up in Las Vegas and watch him fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

“E, di manood siya,” he casually said when asked about the prospect of his former opponent being at ringside of the T-Mobile arena this Sunday (Manila time).

In passing, the 42-year-old Filipino couldn’t contain his displeasure that suddenly he’s facing a new opponent 10 days prior to his scheduled August 21 comeback fight after Spence had to suddenly withdraw after being detected with a tear retina in his eye.

Pacquiao has been practicing and training the past six weeks with only the undefeated Spence in his mind.

Pacquiao says he can easily change tactics.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But the sudden withdrawal of the two-belt champion from the fight threw away the ready fight plan of Team Pacquiao.

“Sayang yung ensayo ko a,” he said. “Pero Ok lang.”

Now he has to deal with another champion foe who’s a former bronze medalist in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and gold medal winner in the 2005 World Championship.

Pacquiao however, remains upbeat whoever his opponent will be in the ring.

“Bakbakan na. Excited na ako,” said the only eight-time world champion who’s fighting for the first time since 2019 when he scored a split decision against Errol Spence to win the WBA (World Boxing Association) welterweight crown.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.