How Melvin Jerusalem lost momentum - and his belt - to Oscar Collazo

By Katareena Roska

INDIO, CALIFORNIA—-The odds were not in Melvin Jerusalem’s favor.

If the eyes are the windows to someone’s soul, Melvin’s reveal a story of promise and loss behind his look of anguish.

Taking a strong lead in the first two rounds of his first title defense against Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, a shift in energy took place before the fourth round.

Momentum shifts away from Melvin Jerusalem

Persistently pursuing after Melvin, unfazed and unaffected by any of his moves, Collazo stuck to Melvin like Peter Pan’s shadow.

As Collazo unleashed a deluge of body shots, the lightning quick, blur-like power of Jerusalem was slowly drained. A flame was being extinguished.

By round five you can see Melvin’s acumen weaken. He was shaky and appeared losing his valor. Callozo was not letting up or giving Melvin a chance for air, and the pain was accumulating.

As a Filipino sympathetic to Melvin and his coach, Michael Domingo, it was difficult to watch. The faceless crowd jeers with every misstep from Melvin, and the few Filipinos in the stands are begging “kuya” to persevere.

Coming off a rough night of sleep and adjusting to the United States for the first time—Melvin threw in the towel by the end of the seventh round. The sun had set on his reign.

In the post-fight interview, Jerusalem took the loss well. There was no animosity in the atmosphere. Disappointment, but no hatred.

Jerusalem was the first to approach Collazo. An exemplary sportsman, he congratulated Collazo’s win.

This tale reminds us of boxing’s brutality. The relentlessness and viciousness of the sport. Yet somehow, love and peace surfaces, too.