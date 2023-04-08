Tapales eyes upset against Akhmadaliev in unified world title fight

AFTER taking care of his weight, Marlon Tapales now takes care of business against Murodion Akhmadaliev when the clash for the WBA-IBF super-bantamweight titles Sunday (Manila time) at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

The 30-year-old Filipino challenger tipped in at 121.8lbs during the official weigh-in on Saturday.

The reigning champion from Uzbekistan meanwhile, came in at 121.6lbs.

Tapales, fighting out of Sanman Boxing of promoter JC Mananquil, is looking to become world champion again after previously reigning as WBO bantamweight king seven years ago following an 11th round stoppage of Pungluang Sor Singyu of Thailand.

Unfortunately, he missed making the weight in his first title defense against Japan's Shohei Omori in a fight Tapales won anyway, via an 11th round TKO despite being stripped of his crown.

This time he made sure not to fail the weigh-in as he looks forward of pulling an upset against the undefeated Uzbekistani champion.

The challenger parades a ring record of 35-3 with 18 KOs.

The 28-year-old Akhmadaliev is undefeated in 11 fight, eight of which came by knockout including his last title defense against Ronny Rios which ended in a 12th round TKO.

The champion however, spent the last 10 months recovering from a hand surgery.

