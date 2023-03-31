Pacquiao insists no rift with MP Promotions head Gibbons

FILIPINO boxing legend Manny Pacquiao reiterated Sean Gibbons still enjoys his full trust and confidence as the man at the helm of MP Promotions.

The 44-year-old former senator and eight-division champion came out to deny allegations on social media that he was upset with the MP Promotions executive for a ‘decision he made that Pacquiao was not aware of.’

“Nagre-represent pa rin siya sa MP Promotions, and siyempre he still represents us, MP Promotions,” said Pacquiao during a presser organized by pain reliever brand Alaxan which the boxing champion has long been endorsing.

At the same time, he said there’s no problem between him and Gibbons.

The MP Promotions official referred to a video that circulated on social media as fake.

“That was a fake video,” said Gibbons.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao recalled during the last 23rd Gabriel Flash Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions at the Okada Grand Ballroom about one guy approaching him and asking about Gibbons.

“May tinanong sa akin na may ginawang decision daw si Sean (Gibbons) na hindi ko alam. Eh hindi ko naman alam (kung ano) yun. Basta ang sa akin pag hindi ko alam, bakit ko sasagutin. Wala naman problem siya (Gibbons) so far sa akin,” said Pacquiao.

Incidentally, part of the video showed Pacquiao having a little chat with former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr just before accepting their Special Award of Distinction during the same gala night.

Meanwhile, the boxing great said there’s no update yet from Gibbons regarding a possible upcoming fight abroad.

“Wala pang latest update sa kanya kung ano yung mga ginagawa niya sa US.” Pacquiao said.

Gibbons has been busy negotiating a comeback fight for Pacquiao targeted for late this year, almost two years since the Filipino boxer retired from the ring.

Last month, Gibbons revealed negotiations for a welterweight showdown between Pacquiao and Conor Benn to be held in Abu Dhabi sometime in June was already taking place, although there’s been no official announcement.