Pacquiao set to make formal announcement on boxing retirement

MANNY Pacquiao is scheduled to make a formal announcement regarding his decision to finally retire from boxing.

A press conference has been set Wednesday where the 42-year-old boxing legend who announced his decision to run for the presidency in next year’s national elections last week, is going to declare his going to hang up his gloves after 26 years of fighting in the ring.

His pending retirement comes a month after he lost in his bid to regain the world welterweight title, absorbing a 12-round loss via unanimous decision to reigning champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons also confirmed about Wednesday’s event.

“Yes, he will be making a statement on his boxing career,” said the long-time boxing matchmaker.

The announcement is actually just a formality as Pacquiao already confirmed that he’s out of boxing during a three-day sortie in Cebu where he took is oath as honorary chairman of Cebu-based provincial political party PROMDI.

The Freeman was the first to break out the story.

A close political adviser of the Filipino boxing icon said the announcement will just be a mere formality.

“His retirement isn’t news anymore. It came out already in Cebu where we came from today,” said the Pacquiao official who refused to be named.

Pacquiao is retiring with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 KOs and will go down in boxing history as the only fighter to win world titles in eight different divisions.

