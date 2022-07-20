Buboy says Pacquiao exhibition vs DK Yoo may lead to ring comeback

MANNY Pacquiao trainer Buboy Fernandez is not discounting the possibiliy of the Filipino boxing legend unretiring and fighting in the ring again.

Everything depends on how the boxing legend performs for his coming exhibition match against DK Yoo set this December.

"Maaring sign ito, pero depende pa rin sa magiging performance niya, " said Fernandez on Wednesday during the formal contract signing for the exhibition pitting Pacquiao against the popular Korean YouTuber and martial artist.

"Siyempre kahit exhibition match lang yan, kailangan pa ring paghandaan."

The match marks the return of Pacquiao in action a year after officially retiring from the ring.

The 43-year-old former senator lost in his last bout via unanimous decision against Cuban Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight championship.

He also lost in his presidential bid during the last national elections in May where he finished third.

