Manny Pacquiao open to fight one last time in the Philippines

GENSAN – Retired boxing great Manny Pacquiao is leaving the door open for one last fight in front of his adoring countrymen even if it would be just for an exhibition bout.

“Bakit hindi? Pangarap natin na makalaban dito sa Pilipinas muli. Matagal nang panahon na (hindi) nasilayan ng personal ng ating mga kababayan ang laban ni Manny Pacquiao,” said the Filipino ring icon and former senator on Sunday.

“Kahit mga exhibition match lang,” he added.

Pacquiao, who will be turning 44 next month, mentioned such possibility during the relaunching of the boxing program credited for discovering the talent and skills of the southpaw fighter beloved in this city in the region of Soccsksargen.

Manny Pacquiao presents Blow By Blow is set for a television comeback over One Sports in January after last airing in 2015-16.

Manny Pacquiao is set for an exhibition match on Dec. 11 against Korean vlogger DK Yoo. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The boxing show that launched the former construction worker into boxing superstardom was first shown on TV in 1995 over IBC 13 and ran until 1999, by which time Pacquiao was already a former world champion.

But this time, the only eight-time world champion is spearheading its return on television, partnering with One Sports and the city of Mandaluyong, which hosted Pacquiao’s fights in Blow by Blow during the 90s.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos, who Pacquiao credited for helping him at a time when he was just starting his legendary boxing career, graced the formal launching of the show at the Grand Summit Hotel, along with Von Gaa, channel manager for sports of Cignal, and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Officer In-Charge Atty. Ermar Benitez.

Former two-time world champion Gerry Penalosa serves as matchmaker of the show's initial offering to be held Nov. 20 at the Mandaluyong City College.

For someone who fought his first bout as a professional in Blow by Blow, it was suggested for Pacquiao to also have his last fight in the same program.

He’s open to such possibility.

“Planuhin natin yan,” he said.

Pacquiao last fought in the country in 2006, scoring a unanimous decision against Mexican Oscar Larios at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He is currently training here in the province for his Dec. 11 exhibition match against popular Korean vlogger DK Yoo.

