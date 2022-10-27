Eumir Marcial to spend holidays in US to prepare for January fight

EUMIR Marcial will have a white Christmas this year.

The Olympic bronze medalist is spending the holidays in the US as he’s set to fight again by January of next year.

No thanks to a bad cut in his right eye which he suffered in a previous fight, the camp of Marcial decided to have him stay in Las Vegas instead, to continue training all the way to his first bout for 2023.

Marcial’s next opponent has yet to be picked and the date and place of the fight still to be announced.

“Nag-stay ako dito sa Las Vegas kasi meron kaming pinagha-handaan ulit na laban. Naka-schedule yun ng January so sabi ko mas maganda na mag-stay na lang ako dito to continue training kasi alam ko marami pa akong kailangan na i-improve,” he said.

The Zamboanga native, who turns 27 on Friday (Oct. 29), won over towering Steven Pichardo by unanimous decision in their six-round middleweight bout at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California three weeks ago.

But he likewise got cut on the side of his right eye that left him a bloody mess for almost the entire fight.

Marcial said it took five stitches for the cut to close.

“Medyo okay na siya,” he said of his condition.

It was the same wound however, that prevented him from fighting again this December in a bout that has since been moved to the first month of next year.

“Kung hindi ako nagkaroon ng cut, baka makalaban ako ng December, and for sure after ng laban uuwi ako sana ako,” said the 5-foot-11 Filipino middleweight, who will also celebrate his first wedding anniversary with wife Princess Jenniel Galarpe on his birthday.

“Pero dahil na-postpone yung laban ko at na-move sa January, so dito (US) na talaga ako mag-Pasko at Bagong Taon.”

His continued stay in the US also kept Marcial from joining the Philippine boxing team to the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships slated in Amman, Jordan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.

“Before pa nung laban ko nag-usap na kami ni sir Marcus (Jarwin Manalo), yung secretary-general namin (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines). Sabi ko baka hindi muna ako makasama kasi may schedule na ako dito sa December sana yun, which na-move na ngayon sa January para ma-heal talaga yung sugat ko,” he said.

“So alam naman nila na hindi ako talaga makakasama.”

Marcial so far has a pro record of 3-0 (1 KO).

