LOOK: Eumir Marcial knockout of Darchinyan impresses Pacquiao

DESPITE his busy schedule, Manny Pacquiao again took time to watch protégé Eumir Marcial see action against Arman Darchinyan in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao was with MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons and some members of his entourage at the boxing champ’s luxurious house in Los Angeles during the fight, which the 25-year-old Filipino won via Referee-Stopped-Contest.

Pacquiao appeared in awe of Marcial’s power after he knocked down Darchinyan with a massive right hook in the opening round while Pacquiao supporters were heard shouting and cheering in the background of the video obtained by SPIN.ph

Marcial, 25, is being handled by MP Promotions after deciding to turn pro last October. He fought his first fight professional in December with a unanimous decision win over Andrew Whitfield.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Eumir Marcial

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The only eight-time world division champion also watched Marcial’s Olympic debut, also a first round RSC-injury win over Younes Nemouchi of Algeria, in spite of his hectic schedule in training camp as he prepares for his August 21 title fight with two-belt welterweight champion Errol Spence.

The Filipino boxing great later took to social media and said it appears Marcial is ‘ready for the gold rush.’

“Congratulations on your first-round knockout victory into the medal round,” said Pacquiao.

Marcial will be facing next Ukrainian world champion Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the medal play on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.