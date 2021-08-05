Marcial still wants to represent PH in international fights: Abap

IT'S not yet cast in stone, but Eumir Marcial’s fight against Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the men's middleweight semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday may not be his last for the Philippines in international competitions.

Eumir Marcial's PH team status

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) secretary general Ed Picson said based on his most recent conversation with Marcial, the Filipino boxer said he still has plans to compete in meets such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, the World Championships, and the Olympics.

The 25-year-old Marcial is already a pro fighter under the MP Promotions wing, but remained committed to his national team duties after clinching the bronze medal following a split decision loss to Khyzhniak.

Beyond the Tokyo Olympics, Picson said everything is a wait-and-see situation.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few days and what’s on his mind, but ‘yun ang sabi niya sa akin na hindi niya iiwanan ‘yung career with Abap,” said Picson in an interview with TV5 after the telecast of the Marcial fight.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial has had a very successful career in amateur boxing, which has since evolved into an open boxing with the inclusion of professionals in international competitions.

In 2019, Marcial won a silver medal in the World Championships, a feat which became one of his meal tickets on the way to turning pro.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial won his first and only bout so far as a pro last December by beating Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision.

“That remains to be seen,” said Picson, referring to Marcial continuing his stint with the national team.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.