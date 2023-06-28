Jerwin Ancajas stays in Vegas as potential Inoue fight on standby

FORMER world champion Jerwin Ancajas will continue to train in the US as he awaits a possible shot at the WBA bantamweight crown of Takuma Inoue later this year.

Talks are now being explored with the camp of Inoue about a possible fight in Japan, and while on standby, Ancajas opted to remain in Las Vegas to stay in fighting form.

“Dito (Las Vegas) na kami and then, diretso na sa Japan,” disclosed long-time Ancajas trainer Joven Jimenez.

“Kontrata na lang ang hinihintay namin.”

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons earlier said a fight with the 27-year-old Japanese, brother of former undisputed champion Naoya Inoue, is very possible especially if Ancajas would be able to hurdle Wilner Soto in his first foray as a super-bantamweight.

The 31-year-old Filipino, who reigned for a long time as IBF super-flyweight champion, kept his end of the bargain by scoring a fifth round stoppage against his veteran Colombian opponent.

According to Jimenez should the title fight pushes through, it could be held sometime in October.

Ancajas should also go down in weight should he gets a crack at Inoue, although Jimenez doesn’t see any problem making the bantamweight limit of 118lbs.

Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) is looking to defend his title for the first time since beating Venezuelan Liborio Solis by unanimous decision in Tokyo, Japan last April to win the WBA belt, which his brother relinquished after moving up in weight.

Ancajas on the other hand, improved to a 33-3 (22 KOs) record following his win over Soto, and halted a two-fight losing streak at the hands of Argentine Fernando Martinez, who dethroned him of his IBF 115lb title belt.