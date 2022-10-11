Trainer hoping dispirited Ancajas would soon get back on his feet

JERWIN Ancajas took his latest loss against Fernando Martinez so hard the future is uncertain right now for the former world champion.

Trainer Joven Jimenez said he's just letting Ancajas clear the cobwebs in his mind following his failed bid to regain the IBF super-flyweight belt with a loss to Martinez via unanimous decision two days ago in Carson, California.

Jimenez is keeping his fingers crossed the 30-year old Ancajas hasn't lost the fire to come back and fight again.

"Nung nasa hospital kami and nung nasa kuwarto na (ng hotel), umiiyak siya. Hinayaan na muna namin," said Jimenez.

Fernando Martinez gets another win over Jerwin Ancajas. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The long-time trainer of the former champion said for a while Ancajas refused to go on with his career when he first lost to Martinez last February, signalling the end of his six-year reign as IBF champion at 115 lbs.

"Nahirapan siyang ibalik yung gana niya. Ang daming beses naming nag-usap," Jimenez said.

He hopes it won't happen again.

But Jimenez understands how Ancajas felt since it was the first time he lost a fight two straight times.

"Bihira kasi yun. Dalawang beses na, e, he said.

Ancajas, Jimenez, and their small group are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday.

Jimenez hopes a couple of weeks of rest to be with his family will help the boxer re-energized and bring back the fire in him.

Should that happen, Jimenez said they'll talk about whether to climb at bantamweight or remain at super-flyweight in consultation with MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

Ancajas' record stands at 33-3-2 with 22 KOs.

