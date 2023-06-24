Jerwin Ancajas makes bantamweight debut against Colombian foe

JERWIN Ancajas’ new ring journey begins on Sunday (Manila time).

The former world champion makes his comeback after eight months as he fights as a bantamweight for the first time in his career.

Ancajas faces Colombian Wilner Soto in an eight-rounder as part of the undercard of the Carlos Adames-Julian Williams middleweight fight at the Armory, Minneapolis.

The camp of the 31-year-old former IBF super-flyweight champion holder decided to move up in weight after losing his last two title fights against Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

Ancajas both lost the Martinez bout via unanimous decision, including their rematch last October where Ancajas struggled making weight.

Now he feels comfortable fighting in a new weight class.

“Masaya si Jerwin kasi hindi na siya hirap sa timbang niya,” said long-time Ancajas trainer Joven Jimenez, who added the native of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte now has the luxury of eating even while in training for the Soto fight.

Ancajas (33-3, 22 KOs) tipped the scale at 121.8lbs in Saturday’s official weigh-in, while Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) was at 120.8lbs.

The Filipino successfully defended his 115lbs crown nine straight times, before being dethroned by Martinez in February of last year.