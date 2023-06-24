Jade Bornea challenges Ancajas tormentor Fernando Martinez for IBF title

JADE Bornea attempts to bring the IBF super-flyweight crown back on Philippine shore as he challenges reigning champion Fernando Martinez on Saturday at the Armory, Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time) .

The undefeated challenger carries a lot of expectations on his shoulders as he fights for a world title for the very first time.

The belt was held by Jerwin Ancajas for a long time until the 31-year-old Martinez came along and dethroned the Filipino, who was among the longest reigning world champion before and during the pandemic era.

Martinez went on and repeated over Ancajas during their rematch last October, pulling off another unanimous decision to retain the title.

Fighting out of Sanman Boxing, Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) vows to make the most of his shot at the world stage.

“I know that I can’t waste this opportunity to become world champion. I am ready for anything Martinez brings to me in the fight,” said Bornea, who tipped the scale at exactly 115lbs during the official weigh-in on Friday.

“I’ve prepared for this for a long time, so I know exactly what I have to do.”

Bornea last fought in August 2022, scoring a seventh round stoppage against Mexican Ivan Meneses in Baja, California Sur, Mexico.

The champion from Argentina is also undefeated at 15-0 (8 KOs) and came in a little bit lighter at 114.6lbs.

He will be making the second defense of the crown after beating Ancajas late last year.

“I’m going to put on a show and prove to everyone that I’m not only the champion, but the champion who’s going to be there for years to come,” said Martinez, who referred to himself as the ‘mini Mike Tyson.’

Charlie Fitch will be the third man in the ring, while Mike Fitzgerald, Jerome Jakubco, and Zac Young are the three judges scoring the bout.