THIS time, Manny Pacquiao has fellow Filipino celebrities as visitors in training camp at the Wild Card.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Grammy award winner apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas went to see the 42-year-old boxing great in training, a rare gathering of Philippine pride at the famed sweatshop in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

The trio later posed together for a snap shot along with the WBA welterweight belt previously held by Pacquiao.

“The goat, Legendary!!!,” Clarkson later captioned the photo in his social media post.





Jordan Clarkson with apl.de.ap at WIld Card Gym

Both Clarkson and apl.de.ap or Allan Pineda Lindo in real life, have Filipino lineage and ironically, from the province of Pampanga.

The 29-year-old Clarkson was born in Tampa, Florida, but his mother hails from Bacolor, while Pineda was born and raised in Angeles City and migrated to the US at the age of 14.

Pacquiao is currently in the third week of training camp in the US as he prepares for his world welterweight title bout against reigning two-belt holder Errol Spence on August 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During that stretch, several well-known personalities and celebrities went to see the Filipino senator train for his coming fight, including former foe and world champion Miguel Cotto and YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

