Ancajas faces unbeaten Argentine in next IBF title defense

JERWIN Ancajas is set for a February return, staking his IBF super-flyweight crown against unbeaten Argentine Fernando Martinez.

The bout is listed to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, on either Feb. 5 or Feb. 19.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons has yet to respond to text messages.

But the fight is definitely a long time in coming for the 30-year-old Ancajas, who has not seen action since April last year when he scored a tough unanimous decision win over Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez to retain his title for the ninth time.

The native of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte was supposed to fight Kazuto Ioka of Japan in a unification fight on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, but the 12-round fight had to be called off at the last minute after Japanese government decided to close its boarders to all foreign travel due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Jerwin Ancajas is set for a title fight in Arizona.

Ioka, the WBO title holder, retained his title with a decision win over Ryoji Fukunaga in an all-Japanese showdown on Dec. 31 at the Ota-City General Gymnasium.

There are ongoing talks the Ancajas-Ioka match will push through by summer or middle of the year provided the Filipino gets past the 30-year-old Martinez.

The Argentine sports a 13-0 record (8 KOs) and is fighting for a world title for the first time.

Ancajas (33-1, 22 KOs) and trainer Joven Jimenez have been in Los Angeles since September last year to set up training camp for his supposed title bout with Ioka.

In between, he served as sparring partner of Jonas Sultan for the Filipino’s fight against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo, who Sultan knocked down four times on the way to scoring a unanimous decision.

