Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 11
    Boxing

    Ancajas batters Rodriguez to retain IBF title belt via unanimous decision

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    JERWIN Ancajas shook off some ring rust to dominate Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico and retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut on Sunday (Manila time).

    The 29-year-old Filipino won by unanimous decision against the tough Mexican challenger, who went down in the eighth round following a barrage of punches from the champion.

    Ancajas, fighting for the first time in 16 months, won by scores of 115-112, 116-111, and 117-110.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Despite the one-sided win, the native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte admitted having difficulty putting away his 25-year-old opponent.

    “This is the toughest fight for me,” said the Filipino, who appeared winded just like Rodriguez, at the end of the fight.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    It was the ninth title defense for Ancajas, who improved his record to 33-1-2 with 22 KOs.

    Rodriguez meanwhile, suffered the second defeat of his career for a 22-2 record, including 16 KOs.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again