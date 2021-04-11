Ancajas batters Rodriguez to retain IBF title belt via unanimous decision

JERWIN Ancajas shook off some ring rust to dominate Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico and retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut on Sunday (Manila time).

The 29-year-old Filipino won by unanimous decision against the tough Mexican challenger, who went down in the eighth round following a barrage of punches from the champion.

Ancajas, fighting for the first time in 16 months, won by scores of 115-112, 116-111, and 117-110.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the one-sided win, the native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte admitted having difficulty putting away his 25-year-old opponent.

“This is the toughest fight for me,” said the Filipino, who appeared winded just like Rodriguez, at the end of the fight.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was the ninth title defense for Ancajas, who improved his record to 33-1-2 with 22 KOs.

Rodriguez meanwhile, suffered the second defeat of his career for a 22-2 record, including 16 KOs.