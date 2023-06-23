Jade Bornea eyes affirmation, Ancajas seeks resurgence in US fights

MINNEAPOLIS - For the Manny Pacquiao Promotions stable, it's a tale of two fighters out here in the belly of the midwest.

Jade Bornea (16-0 with 12 KOs) is seeking his affirmation as a big player in the big stage when he challenges unbeaten champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina (15-0 with 8 KOs).

Stablemate and sparring mate Jerwin Ancajas, meanwhile, is seeking redemption as he moves up in weight after his five-year reign as the IBF junior bantamweight champion ended last February 2022.

Bornea, Ancajas at crossroads

Two two journeys intersect on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis.

"I have sacrificed and worked so hard for the last year and a half for this moment," Bornea, speaking through an interpreter, said at the final press conference for the PBC card at The Foshay.

Borneo faces a tough champion nicknamed "Pumita" for his relentless style and volume punches. But the 27-year old Filipino has the greatest equalizer, power.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And he intends to utilize that against the hard-charging 31-year old Martinez who is aiming for an impressive win in the hope of unifying one of boxing's glamour divisions.

Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs), on the other hand, is finally free from the prison of a 115-pound division that his 31-year old frame has outgrown.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Expected to easily make weight this time, Ancajas takes on Wilner Soto of Columbia in an eight-round skirmish.

A win against Soto (22-12, 5 KOs) puts Ancajas in a position to challenge Takuma Inoue for the WBA bantamweight title.