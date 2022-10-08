Jerwin Ancajas, Fernando Martinez easily make weight for title rematch

JERWIN Ancajas has no problem overcoming his battle on the scales.

Now, he takes care of business inside the ring.

The 30-year-old Filipino bids to regain his IBF super-flyweight title as he faces tormentor Fernando Martinez of Argentina in their rematch on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Sunday, Manila time).

Ancajas tipped the scales at 114.6 lbs during the official weigh in early Saturday morning (Manila time), while Martinez came in a little bit heavier at 114.8.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte struggled making the 115-pound limit the first time he faced the Argentine last February in a fight Ancajas lost by unanimous decision, and ended his six-year reign as world champion.

But eager to regain his belt, the Filipino southpaw and trainer Joven Jimenez made sure to monitor his weight in training camp and in the days leading to the fight.

The challenger sports a 33-2-2 record with 22 KOs, while the champion is unbeaten in 14 bouts, including 8 KOs.

The three judges scoring the bout are Zachary Young, Tiffany Clinton, and Ellis Johson.

The third man in the ring is Eddie Hernandez Sr.

