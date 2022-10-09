FERNANDO Martinez denied Jerwin Ancajas' bid to regaining the IBF super-flyweight title, pulling off another decision win over the Filipino in their rematch on Saturday in Carson, California (Sunday, Manila time).

Martinez's hand speed and aggressive attacks were again in full display for most of the 12-round bout at the Dignity Health Sports Park as he proved the superior fighter anew against the former champion.

The Argentine won the fight by unanimous decision with scores of 119-109, 118-110, 118-110 for a successful first title defense.

He beat Ancajas also by decision last February to wrest the IBF 115-pound belt.

Fernando Martinez proves the first win was no fluke. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Two of the judges had Ancajas scoring only a single round, showing once again how Martinez had the Filipino's numbers for the second straight fight.

"This was about validating the first fight. I trained very hard for this fight," said the 31-year-old Argentine, who kept his undefeated record at 15-0, with 8 KOs.

"I have a lot of people to thank, and this is for my dad up in heaven."

Ancajas, 30, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career and fell to a 33-3-2 record with 22 KOs.

The native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte effectively boxed in the first few rounds, but couldn't ward off Martinez's relentless attacks the moment the champion finally got going later on.

Ancajas suffered a cut on his eye in the seventh round following an accidental clash of heads, but gallantly fought on and finished the fight on his feet.

It was obvious though, the night didn't belong to him.

