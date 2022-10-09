Eumir Marcial overcomes bad cut, tall American foe to remain unbeaten

EUMIR Marcial survived a deep cut on his right eye to beat 6-foot-1 opponent Steven Pichardo by unanimous decision Sunday (Manila time) to remain undefeated as a pro.

The 26-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was badly cut on the side of his right eye following an accidental headbutt in the second round of their scheduled sixth-round middleweight fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Despite the distraction that left Marcial a bloody mess, the Filipino was all business the rest of the way against the 26-year-old California native, earning a unanimous decision.

James Green, Ivan Guillermo, and Ellis Johnson all saw the fight in favor of Marcial, 60-54.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Referee Gerard White had to take a look at the cut several times before allowing the fight to proceed.

The pride of Zamboanga City, Marcial improved his record to 3-0 (1 KO) as he managed to endure another tough test in his young pro career.

In his previous fight last April, the Filipino picked himself up from the canvass three times to stop Isiah Hart in the fourth round of a similar six rounder held at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Pichardo of Gardena, California suffered a third loss for an 8-3 record (2 KOs).

The Marcial-Pichardo bout was among the undercard in the Jerwin Ancajas-Fernando Martinez rematch for the IBF super-flyweight championship.

