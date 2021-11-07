Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    With Pacquiao men out, Casimero taps ex-world champ as trainer

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Manny Melchor's FB page

    JOHNRIELCasimero tapped the services of a former Filipino world champion to help him be in the best shape for his WBO bantamweight title defense against Paul Butler a month from now.

    Manny Melchor joined Team Casimero, supervising the training camp of the reigning world title holder in San Diego, California six weeks into his Dec. 11 fight against Butler in Dubai.

    Melchor, 52, once reigned as IBF minimumweight king following a split decision win over Thongchai Utaida of Thailand in 1992.

    The native of Mansalay, Mindoro Oriental has long been based in California.

    Johnriel Casimero, training with Nonoy Neri

    Melchor serves as head trainer of City Boxing gym in San Diego where the 31-year-old Casimero decided to set up his training camp.

    It is still not yet determined though, if Melchor will be working Casimero's corner against Butler.

    Currently, Casimero's brother Jayson and cutman Stephen Lunas run the camp of the IBF champ along with Melchor.

    Nonoy Neri out

    Casimero's team was previously composed of trainer Nonoy Neri, Lunas, and strength and conditioning coach Angel 'Memo' Heredia.

    Asked why Neri is not the one training Casimero for the Butler fight, Jayson said the Filipino trainer of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said he's currently busy helping in the presidential campaign of the eight-division world champion.

    "Busy si kuya Nonoy kay Senator Manny," said Jayson in the popular vlog 'Quadro Alas That's My Boy.'

