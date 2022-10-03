Eumir Marcial takes on towering American foe in next pro fight

OLYMPIC medalist Eumir Felix Marcial makes his return to the pro ranks this weekend when he tangles with American Steven Pichardo in a six-round middleweight bout in Carson, California.

Marcial spent his training camp in Las Vegas alongside former world champion and fellow Filipimo Jerwin Ancajas and will be travelling to California within the week for the Oct.9 (Manila time) bout at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Marcial-Pichardo four rounder is in the undercard of the Ancajas-Fernando Martinez rematch for the IBF super-flyweight championship. Ancajas lost his title belt to the Argentine by a 12-round decision last February.

The 26-year-old Marcial, bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, last fought in April when he won by fourth-round TKO against Isiah Hart but not after surviving three knockdowns in the first two rounds of their fight at Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Filipino middleweight has a record of 2-0 with 1 KO.

Pichardo, meanwhile, is a towering 6-foot-1 fighter who holds an 8-2-1 record with 2 Kos.

The California native lost by unanimous decision against Shady Gamhour in the same April fight card where Marcial fought in Las Vegas.

