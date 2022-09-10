Ancajas leaves for US in final stretch of training camp

FORMER world champion Jerwin Ancajas leaves for the US next week for the remainder of his training camp for his title rematch against Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

Ancajas and his camp led by trainer Joven Jimenez are currently in deep training at the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite as he bids to regain his IBF super-flyweight crown from the 31-year-old champion.

Martinez ended the Filipino’s long, six-year reign as IBF super-flyweight king with a unanimous decision last February in a huge 12-round upset at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Paradise in Nevada.

Ancajas opted to invoke the rematch clause, and the two is set for an Oct. 8 return bout at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 30-year-old southpaw and Jimenez will be leaving on Sept. 17 for Los Angeles, California.

“Sa Wild Card gym na namin tatapusin ang training camp,” said Jimenez.

Ancajas (33-2-2, with 22 KOs) apparently had a hard time meeting the 115-pound limit in his initial meeting against Martinez, which marked the Filipino’s first fight in almost 10 months.

But the challenger is making all stops not to commit the same mistake again after being under the guidance from a team of nutritionists and strength and conditioning coaches courtesy of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Until he lost to Martinez, Ancajas successfully defended the IBF belt he won from Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in 2016 nine straight times, making him one of the longest reigning world champion back then.

Martinez meanwhile, will be making the first defense of his championship belt as the Argentine stakes his unbeaten record of 14-0 with 8 KOs.

