Nietes gets shot at world title at 40 in July 13 rematch vs Ioka

DONNIE Nietes gets his shot at reclaiming the WBO world junior bantamweight title when he takes on Kazuto Ioka in a July 13 grudge match at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Nietes can win another world title at 40 and reclaim the belt he won by beating Ioka back in 2018 before relinquishing it soon after, allowing the Japanese to win the vacant title.

Almost four years on, the pair renew their rivalry and Nietes is excited.

“This was the fight I wanted the most and I am incredibly eager to win back my world title," said the Filipino fighter. “I have been in training since February for this fight."

Nietes settled for a draw with Norbelto Jimenez in his last fight last December 12.

“This rematch makes me excited and when I vacated the title in 2018 it was always in my mind that I would, one day, win it back. On July 13, that dream will become a reality.”

Nietes, 40, has won world titles at minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight and up at 115lbs, where he takes on Ioka for a second time.

Richard Schaefer, president of promoter Probellum, said: “Donnie is a boxing legend and a sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee in the future.

“But his career is far from over, there is plenty left in the tank and when he travels to Japan and rips the world title from Kazuto Ioka on July 13, it will rank as the greatest victory of his remarkable career.

“What a story it would be for Nietes to recapture the title he first won almost four years ago, and to achieve that in a great champion’s backyard, would make it even more special.”

