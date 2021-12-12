Disappointing draw for Nietes; first career loss for Mama

IT just wasn't the night for Filipino fighters in Dubai.

Jayson Mama lost in his bid for the IBF flyweight title, while four division champion Donnie Nietes was derailed in his comeback bid following a draw with his Dominican Republic foe in a big weekend fight card at the Coca Cola Arena.

Mama suffered the first loss of his career, getting outclassed by reigning champion Sunny Edwards in their 12 round title fight.

The Englishman won by scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 118-109, to retain his 112 lbs crown in his first title defense.

The Filipino challenger went down to 16-1 (9 KOs).

Jayson Mama is outclassed by Sunny Edwards

Meanwhile, Nietes couldn't shake off Norbelto Jimenez in their 10-round eliminator, the fight ending up in a draw.

One judge had Nietes the winner, 96-95, the other saw Jimenez winning by the same score, and the third one scored it 95-95.

Nietes is now 43-1-6 (29 KOs) although the outcome derailed his bid to take on some of the marquee fighters in the super-flyweight division, with the Filipino champion set to turn 40 next year.

