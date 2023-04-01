COLUMN: Why Sean Gibbons is the right man at MP Promotions

HOUSTON- It is heartening to know that the supposed "rift" between Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons turned out to be an imaginary tale.

In the parlance of our times, this was what is called "fake news."

The kerfuffle was sparked last Saturday at the Gabriel "Flash" Elorde Awards Night at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom where the former senator was caught on video discussing Gibbons' decision-making.

It turned out to be your old-fashioned slip of the tongue. Much ado over nothing.

But since the names involved have megawatt star power, the nonsense gathered steam like a locomotive.

Well, that wildfire of a story died quickly as Pacquiao himself doused with a clarificatory statement that he and Gibbons are at a wonderful place, professionally and personally.

"Wala siyang problema sa akin...Nag represent pa rin siya sa MP Promotions, at siyempre, inuutusan ko siya to represent us. (I have no problem with him. He still represents MP Promotions, and of course. I give him direction to represent us," boxing's only eight-division champ told reporters on Wednesday.

UNLIKE THE CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO, THAT QUOTE IS REAL. AND A DELIGHTFUL PIECE OF GOOD NEWS.

Since taking over the helm as president of MP Promotions a few years ago, Gibbons has been doing a marvelous job. And PacMan, an astute businessman, would be wise to keep him there.

Under his watch, MP Promotions' reputation as an assembly line for world-class fighters and world champions has grown immensely.

A tireless matchmaker with a wealth of connections in the industry, Gibbons has opened doors for Filipino fighters seeking fame and fortune overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Besides ensuring the health and well-being of MP Promotions, Gibbons has prioritized the career paths and earning potential of his fighters.

Just recently, former WBC featherweight champion Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo purchased a new house. He posted it on social media and thanked Gibbons profusely for helping him make his dream come true.

Magsayo isn't alone.

The list of boxers, led prominently by Jerwin Ancajas, whose lives have changed in a way where they can now provide for their families and fund their children's education is endless.

EUMIR MARCIAL, JONAS SULTAN, MARLON TAPALES AND PEDRO TADURAN TO NAME JUST A FEW.

Quietly, Gibbons also supports local promotions in the Philippines using his personal funds in the hopes that somewhere out there another Manny Pacquiao emerges.

While covering a Jonas Sultan fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York last October 2021, I saw Gibbons work his magic up close.

He was hands-on on everything, paying much attention to even the tiniest detail to make sure Sultan was put in the best position to win, which he did that night by upsetting a heavily favored Carlos Caraballo.

Great at multitasking, Gibbons also does a terrific job with the media, giving us access to him and his boxers, making us a bridge between them and the fans.

When you have a high-profile job in a cutthroat business such as boxing where deals are made and broken all the time, not everyone will like you.

Make no mistake, though, Gibbons has way more friends than he has haters.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

I'm glad Manny Pacquiao cleared the air because Gibbons does not tarnish the MP Promotions name.

He only burnishes it.