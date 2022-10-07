Ancajas ready for Martinez rematch as weight issue a thing of the past

JERWIN Ancajas vows that he’ll be better and well prepared in his rematch with Fernando Martinez.

Weight problem is not going to be a hindrance this time, according to the Filipino as he tries to reclaim his IBF super-flyweight championship against Martinez over the weekend at Carson, California.

“We’re prepared for what he (Martinez) does in the ring, and we’ll be ready to reclaim our belt,” said Ancajas during the final presser for his rematch against the reigning champion from Argentina on Friday (Manila time).

“I can’t wait to get in the ring. Winning my title back is all I’ve been thinking about since we first fought.”

Martinez ended Ancajas’ long six-year reign as IBF champion at 115-pounds last February via unanimous decision in a highly-competitive bout at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

While he isn’t making it as an excuse, Ancajas said he was drained making the weight for the title fight.

“I was not in as good of shape in our last fight,” the 30-year-old native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte pointed out. “I fought toe-to-toe because my legs were cramping in the fight.”

But addressing the weight issue now, Ancajas and trainer Joven Jimenez is certain of giving the champion a better fight.

“I know I have what it takes, and I’m going to prove it on Saturday night,” said the former champion, whose record stands at 33-2-2 with 22 KOs.

Ancajas opted to accept the rematch clause of the contract when he lost the bout.

Martinez will be making the first defense of his title and said he’s very motivated for the fight more than the first time he fought Ancajas.

“We’re familiar with each other now, but I’m not taking anything for granted,” said the Argentine, who is undefeated in 14 fights, including 8 KOs.

The Ancajas-Martinez rematch is part of the undercard of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo fight for the WBC interim middleweight championship.

