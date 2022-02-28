Ancajas dilemma: Rematch with Martinez or move up in weight

THE camp of Jerwin Ancajas has to reassess its plan on whether to go for a rematch against newly-crowned IBF super-flyweight champion Fernando Martinez or finally move up in weight.

The rethink comes in the wake of the stunning loss the soft-spoken Filipino suffered to Martinez on Sunday, when the 30-year-old warrior from Argentina and put an end to Ancajas' six-year reign as IBF super-flyweight title holder.

Ancajas engaged Martinez in a brutal slugfest and lost via unanimous decision that spoiled his debut in Las Vegas and the supposed 10th defense of the 115-pound crown that was his since 2016.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The former champion ended up with both eyes almost shut, and sported lumps on his face in what was easily the most punishing experience he absorbed in a fight.

Ancajas and his corner offered no excuses, saying the better fighter won, but admitted his performance in the ring was affected by his attempt to make the super-flyweight limit.

Continue reading below ↓

Weighty issues

The pride of Panabo, Davao Del Norte did make the limit (114.5) during the official weigh-in, but appeared sluggish and a step slower on fight night.

“Halos hindi na makuha (yung timbang),” said trainer Joven Jimenez.

“Siguro may kaunting mali lang kami sa pagkuha ng timbang,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

During the post-fight interview, Ancajas, 30, expressed his intention to accept the rematch clause in their contract.

“Kung sakali pong maglaban kami ulit, mas gagalingan ko pa po kasi alam ko na magaling si Martinez,” he said. “Sa susunod na laban, tiyak na gagawin namin yung lahat para makuha ulit ang championship.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Ancajas was also quick to admit he’s already having a difficult time staying within the super-flyweight limit.

Should that be the case, a move to the bantamweight class is the next viable thing for Ancajas, where Filipinos are currently stacked including WBC champion Nonito Donaire Jr., WBO counterpart Johnriel Casimero, and top 10 contender Jonas Sultan.

Continue reading below ↓

“Planuhin namin lahat yan,” said Jimenez, adding Ancajas is looking forward to taking a break and be reunited with his family in the Philippines.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.