    Biado and Co. beat Britons to reach World Team 10-ball quarterfinals

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Carlo Biado Johann Chua Amit
    PHOTO: probilliardsseries.com

    THE Philippines made it to the quarterfinals of the Predator World Team 10-Ball Championship after a gritty 3-2 win over Great Britain in Klagenfurt, Austria.

    The team of Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, and Rubilen Amit beat Jayson Shaw, Darren Appleton, and Kelly Fisher in the shootout to advance to the Final Eight where it will face Poland.

    Amit beat Fisher, 4-2, and Biado defeated Shaw, 4-2, to give the Philippines a 2-0 lead. But the Britons equalized after Fisher and Appleton won over Amit and Chua in the doubles, 4-2, and Shaw beat Biado, 4-2.

    The Philippines' next opponent, Poland, came out of the losers’ bracket with a 3-1 victory over Slovakia.

    Great Britain made it to the quarterfinals via the losers’ bracket with a 3-0 win over Bulgaria, and will face Japan next.

    The other quarterfinal pairings will pit Chinese Taipei against Austria A and Spain against Germany.

    PHOTO: probilliardsseries.com

