Dennis Orcollo through to World Pool Masters quarterfinals

DENNIS Orcollo displayed his fine form to book a ticket in the quarterfinals of the World Pool Masters on Friday at Europa Point Sports Park in Gibraltar.

The Filipino cue master blanked reigning champion Alex Kazakis, 7-0, in the Last 16 as he was unstoppable in the second day of the tourney.

It was an absolute clinic from Orcollo, keeping the top-seeded Greek on his chair and capitalizing on his foes' costly errors to complete the whitewash.

Kazakis painfully missed the five ball in rack 5, allowing Orcollo to cruise to the victory.

Orcollo has now won 14 consecutive racks after he earlier stunned Eklent Kaci in the prelims, 7-4.

Robocop erased a 4-0 hole and was first to go on the hill after stringing six straight racks.

Luck also was on his side after his Albanian opponent missed his corner shot at the eight-ball in rack 11, leading to him banking the nine-ball to the side pocket to complete the comeback.

Orcollo awaits the winner of the Last 16 duel between eighth seed Joshua Filler of Germany and Skyler Woodward of the US.

He is hoping to replicate his triumph in the same tournament back in 2010 and become only the second Filipino to win the event twice after Francisco Bustamante did it in 1998 and 2001.

