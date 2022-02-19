Carlo Biado, Efren 'Bata' Reyes lead PH pool team in Hanoi SEA Games

CARLO Biado and Efren "Bata" Reyes lead the Philippine billiards and snooker team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Biado will compete in the men's 10-ball and 9-ball singles while Reyes will be entered in the one-cushion and three-cushion carom, according to an announcement by the Billiard Sports Confederation of the Philippines.

Eight players form part of the Philippine team bound for the SEA Games.

In the women's side, Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno will be seeing action in the 10-ball and 9-ball.

Johann Chua will also play in the men's 10-ball and 9-ball singles.

Francisco Dela Cruz will join Reyes in the one-cushion and three-cushion carom.

In snooker, Alvin Barbero and Jeffrey Roda are entered in the men's singles and 6-red singles.

Amit and Centeno will be defending the 9-ball and 10-ball singles crown in Hanoi.

Biado, meanwhile, hopes to also win in the 10-ball singles after Dennis Orcollo captured the gold in the event in 2019.

Reyes returns to the biennial meet after he claimed the bronze medal in the one-cushion carom.

