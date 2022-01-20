Dennis Orcollo's friends appeal his deportation, five-year US ban

FRIENDS of Dennis Orcollo in the US have offered to help the embattled Filipino billiards player after he was barred entry in the country due to visa issues earlier this month.

A petition on Change.org sought support after Orcollo was deported for overstaying. He is reportedly disallowed from entering the US for five years, a ruling that will prevent him from competing in rich tournaments in the country.

Orcollo, 42, is one of the top-ranked pool players in the world.

The petition bared some of Orcollo’s friends are already working on his documents for his re-entry to the US.

“With the help of some of his friends, we are working with Dennis to straighten out this situation and allow him to continue his career as a professional pool player,” a part of the petition read. “We will soon be making application for him to get a new visa and have his ban removed.”

The petition which was started by pool player Mike Howerton of AZBilliards has already received more than a thousand signatories at posting time.

LA arrest

Orcollo was arrested upon arrival at the Los Angeles airport and was informed that he has overstayed in the US. He was detained for 16 hours before being allowed to return to Manila.

The petition insisted Orcollo didn’t violate any visa regulations from his frequent US travels to participate in pool tournaments.

“Somehow it has transpired that his frequent trips here created the impression that he was violating U.S. visa rules. Because of this, on his last trip here earlier this month he was denied entry into the country and sent back home.

"His visa was not only canceled, but he also received a five-year ban on re-entry to the United States,” the petition stated.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the country's regulatory body for professional sports, has also offered to help Orcollo.

