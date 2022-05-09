Dennis Orcollo bows out at quarterfinal stage of World Pool Masters

DENNIS Orcollo suffered a 7-0 loss to eventual champion Joshua Filler in the quarterfinals of the World Pool Masters on Sunday at Europa Point Sports Park in Gibraltar.

The Filipino hardly got a chance at the table as he committed one foul and one safety error, leading to the German cue artist running out the table in dominant fashion.

Filler would go on and beat Ko Pin-Yi, 7-3, in the semifinals and Lo Ho Sum, 9-6, in the Finals to take home the $25,000 prize.

Orcollo bagged US$3,750 (around P195,000) for making it to the final eight.

It was a tough end to Orcollo's campaign after earlier taking down Eklent Kaci, 7-4, in the prelims and defending champion Alex Kazakis, 7-0, in the Last 16.

