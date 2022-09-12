Biado, Amit, Chua rule world team 10-ball championship

THE Philippines finally claimed the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship after sweeping Great Britain, 3-0, in the final on Sunday in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Rubilen Amit and Carlo Biado came through with close wins in their singles encounter before Amit and Johann Chua completed the one-sided win in the final.

That gave the Philippines its first world team 10-ball title after runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2014, the last time the tournament was staged before it was revived this year.

Amit set the tone with a 4-3 win over Kelly Fisher, taking advantage of a miss by the Briton on the 3-ball in the final rack. Biado upstaged Jayson Shaw, 4-3, by coming behind and taking the final two racks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Amit returned to team up with Chua in the mixed scotch doubles where they defeated Fisher and Darren Appleton, 4-1, to capture the title and the 40,000 euros (about P2.3 million) top prize.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippine cue artists started the day with a 4-2 shootout victory over Germany to reach the finals, eventually taking the title unbeaten.

PHOTO: billiardsseries.com

Watch Now

In the double elimination qualifying round, Team Philippines defeated Sweden, 3-1, and won over Great Britian via shootout, 3-2, to advance to the knockout stage. Amit, Biado, and Chua beat Poland, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Eventually, the Philippines met Great Britain again in the final after Fisher, Shaw, and Appleton made it to the knockout phase via the losers' bracket.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.