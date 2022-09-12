EJ Obiena crowns super season with victory in Liechtenstein

EJ Obiena continued his winning ways on Sunday with his conquest of the 2022 Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein.

Obiena ruled the men's pole vault with a clearance of 5.71 meters to beat five other competitors.

The Golden Fly Series was the last event of Obiena for the second part of his season where he won five titles.

The most notable victory was during the Brussels Diamond League where he defeated world number one Armand Duplantis.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Olen Tray Oates of the United States placed second with a 5.61 while Ricardo Klotz took third with 5.51.

Obiena also made an attempt at six meters but failed.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.