    Athletics

    EJ Obiena crowns super season with victory in Liechtenstein

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    EJ Obiena

    EJ Obiena continued his winning ways on Sunday with his conquest of the 2022 Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein.

    Obiena ruled the men's pole vault with a clearance of 5.71 meters to beat five other competitors.

    The Golden Fly Series was the last event of Obiena for the second part of his season where he won five titles.

    The most notable victory was during the Brussels Diamond League where he defeated world number one Armand Duplantis.

      Olen Tray Oates of the United States placed second with a 5.61 while Ricardo Klotz took third with 5.51.

      Obiena also made an attempt at six meters but failed.

