Lucero drops 22 in another UP Maroons show of force vs EAC

ZAVIER Lucero came off the bench and tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the University of the Philippines crushed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 83-57, for its fifth win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Friday in San Juan.

The league-leading Fighting Maroons showed no signs of slowing down as they claimed their fifth win in Group A with this 26-point rout that came as a fitting follow-up to their 117-61 romp over Benilde two days ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But coach Goldwin Monteverde remained unsatisfied with his team's performance saying, "Right now, hindi pa ito yung gusto naming peak ng team."

"Right now, we won five games pero iniisip namin to prepare for [UAAP] Season 85. Ang pinaka-focus namin dito is how they play together, so kailangan naming kunin yung chemistry namin."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Henry Galinato contributed 12 points, five boards, and two blocks, as the tireless Carl Tamayo continued to shine for UP with 11 points and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓

Nat Cosejo led the Generals with 11 points, three assists, and two boards for EAC, which fell to 2-2 (win-loss) while playing without Allen Liwag and Ralph Robin.

The scores:

UP 83 - Lucero 22, Galinato 12, Tamayo 11, Fortea 9, Alarcon 8, Diouf 8, Cagulangan 6, Torculas 4, Abadiano 2, Catapusan 1, Ramos 0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

EAC 57 - Cosejo 11, Luciano 8, Angeles 7, Vista 7, Cosa 6, Bajon 6, Dominguez 6, Umpad 4, Cabujat 2, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 40-30, 61-43, 83-57.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.