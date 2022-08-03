Red-hot UP rips St. Benilde by 56 to stay perfect in Filoil

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines showed no mercy in its 56-point bloodbath of St. Benilde, 117-61, Wednesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

UP vs St. Benilde Filoil recap

RC Calimag typified the Fighting Maroons' sizzling showing, making five treys for his 21 points as the team shot a blazing 15-of-31 clip from beyond the arc.

"Maganda lang po siguro gising. Nahanap lang din ng teammates so salamat sa kanila," said the sophomore gunner.

Rookie Henry Galinato chimed in 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Carl Tamayo collected 14 points, six assists, and three boards, and Harold Alarcon also got 14 points, five rebounds, and four dimes.

Zavier Lucero also made his Filoil debut with 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals to help UP rise to 4-0 in Group A.

"We played well. It was our most dominant game in recent history in terms of final score," said assistant coach Mo Gingerich in behalf of head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Continue reading below ↓

UP came alive in the second quarter, uncorking 30 points to pull away and erect a 51-30 halftime lead, keeping that hot streak in the second half where it even held a lead as high as 58 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Will Gozum was the lone bright spot for the Blazers with 17 points, two rebounds, and two assists in his first game against his old alma mater.

St. Benilde sunk to 1-2 as it played without coach Charles Tiu, who is currently with Meralco.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

UP 117 -- Calimag 21, Galinato 16, Alarcon 14, Tamayo 14, Lucero 11, Diouf 9, Ramos 7, Fortea 6, Abadiano 5, Torculas 5, Gonzales 5, Cagulangan 4.

CSB 61 -- Gozum 17, Cajucom 9, Sangco 6, Dimayuga 6, Davis 5, Sumabat 5, Mara 4, Pasturan 3, Vanguardia 2, Jarque 2, Nayve 0, Marcos 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 51-30, 85-44, 117-61.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.